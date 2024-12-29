Dutch airline makes emergency landing in Norway after hydraulic failure

A KLM Royal Dutch airline flight performed an emergency landing at the Sandefjord Airport in Norway after reportedly experiencing a hydraulic failure.

The flight took off from Oslo airport on Saturday, December 28 for Amsterdam, landed safely touchdown but but lost control during rollout and ended up skidding off the runway before halting on a patch of grass near a taxiway.

The plane had 182 people onboard. However, no one was injured.

The plane was a Boeing 737-800, the same model as the South Korean flight which crashed on Sunday morning at the Muan International Airport.

The crash claimed 177 lives and is reported as one of the most tragic aviation accidents in South Korea.

The flight had also veered off the runway and ended up bursting into flames upon crashing into a wall.

The flight had experienced a malfunction with the landing gear presumably because of a bird strike and bad weather conditions.

South Korea’s Acting President Choi Sang-mok announced a national mourning period until January 4.