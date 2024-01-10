Dutch politician Geert Wilders withdraws proposal to ban mosques, Quran

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders has called for the withdrawal of a 2018 legislation recommending a ban on mosques and the Quran.

On Monday, January 8, Wilders sent a letter to parliament’s lower house leader, Martin Bosma, to withdraw a 2018 bill banning Islamic institutions including mosques, Quran, and wearing of burqas and niqabs, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Wilders has also requested the withdrawal of two other bills, one aimed at prohibiting dual nationalities and another on administrative detention.

Also Read Indian refiners looking to benefit from Saudi oil imports after price cuts

He presented three laws to Parliament in 2017, 2018, and 2019, but failed to secure a majority in the House of Representatives.

Wilder’s move came one day before the resumption of talks on the formation of the next government following November 2023 elections.

In 2023, after winning 37 seats in the Dutch parliament, Wilders sparked a debate on a softening of his party’s strong anti-Islam stance.

He pledged to adapt rules to the constitution and align proposals with it, stating that he may withdraw proposals at times.

“Sometimes I will have to withdraw proposals and I will do that,” Wilders was quoted by Associated Press.