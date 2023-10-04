Dy CM Ajit Pawar has his way, named new Pune Guardian Minister

An apparently sulking Ajit Pawar is said to have had his way on the issue, and seven of his ministers are also given new Guardian Minister responsibilities, according to party sources.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th October 2023 2:49 pm IST
NCP files disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 others after rebellion
Ajit Pawar.

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde named Guardian Ministers for 12 districts in the state, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was appointed the Guardian Minister of his home district, Pune, here on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

An apparently sulking Ajit Pawar is said to have had his way on the issue, and seven of his ministers are also given new Guardian Minister responsibilities, according to party sources.

With Ajit Pawar’s appointment, the current Guardian Minister of Pune, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chandrakant Patil, has been given the same charge for Solapur and Amravati districts.

MS Education Academy

The other BJP leaders and their respective Guardian Ministerships are: Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Akola), Dr. Vijaykumar Gavit (Bhandara), and Sudhir Mungantiwar (Wardha).

Also Read
Will speak to CM Shinde, Fadnavis on Muslim quota in education: Ajit Pawar

From Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party faction, the new appointees as Guardian Ministers for different districts are: Dilip Walse-Patil (Buldhana), Hasan Mushrif (Kolhapur), Dharmarao Baba Atram (Gondia), Dhananjay Munde (Beed), Anil Patil (Nandurbar) and Sanjay Bansode (Parbhani).

The issue of Guardian Ministers had been hanging for some time, leading to friction among the three ruling allies, Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (AP), but now it seems to have been resolved, even as the elections to the civic bodies, Lok Sabha and Assembly loom large.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th October 2023 2:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button