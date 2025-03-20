DYK? Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar has a twin in Karachi, Pakistan

For many, the word Charminar instantly brings to mind the streets of Hyderabad, India. The iconic monument stands tall and regal as a symbol of the city’s rich history. However, very few know that Pakistan has its own Charminar in Karachi’s Bahadurabad neighbourhood. This monument raises an interesting question- What inspired Pakistan to build its own version of Hyderabad’s most famous landmark?

The story behind Karachi’s Charminar is a fascinating tale of architectural influence, cultural connections and historical significance. While it may not hold the same large scale recognition as Hyderabad’s Charminar, it carries its own unique legacy, reflecting the shared heritage between the two regions.

Siasat.com delved into the story behind this twin monument- here is what we found.

How Karachi’s Charminar come to be?

To understand the story of this intriguing monument, we need to go back to the Partition era when Karachi saw an influx of muhajirs (migrants) mainly from Hyderabad Deccan (Hyderabad, India now). This migration was a direct result of two major events that shaped both countries- the creation of Pakistan in 1947 and India’s annexation of Hyderabad in 1948.

As thousands of Hyderabadis migrated to Karachi, they settled in a neighbourhood which was named Bahadurabad after Bahadur Yar Jang (1905–1944), a noted freedom fighter and Muslim nationalist from Hyderabad Deccan.

These muhajirs brought with them not only their traditions, language and cuisine but also a deep nostalgia for the city they left behind. Among the many symbols of their lost homeland, Hyderabad’s Charminar held a special place in their heart.

As the community settled in Karachi, they sought ways to preserve their cultural identity and recreate a sense of familiarity in their new home. Decades later, in 2007, this sentiment took architectural form when a replica of Charminar was constructed in the neighbourhood.

A symbol of heritage

The structure, known today as Charminar Chowrangi, was built as a tribute to the Hyderabad Deccan heritage and as a symbol of unity for the migrant community. While smaller in scale than the original, it mirrors the grandeur and elegance of its counterpart, standing tall at a key roundabout.

Over the years, Karachi’s Charminar has grown to become a landmark in its own right. In fact, in 2015, it gained international recognition, ranking 6th amongst the world’s most beautiful roundabouts, as listed by the UK-based Roundabout Appreciation Society.

While the Hyderabadi migrants in Karachi have over time lost their cultural identities like language, cuisine and fashion, this Charminar Chowrangi stands as a symbolic reminder of their heritage.