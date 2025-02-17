DYK? Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane quit 3 BIG Bollywood movies

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is once again trending in India after nearly a decade. Known for her heartwarming portrayal of Saru in Sanam Teri Kasam, Mawra has won over audiences yet again following the film’s recent re-release, which has turned out to be a surprise success.

In a recent interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Mawra made an interesting revelation about her Bollywood journey, one that many were unaware of. She confirmed that after Sanam Teri Kasam, she had signed three Indian films.

However, due to various reasons, she could not be a part of them. While she refrained from sharing further details, the actress stated that she preferred not to discuss projects she couldn’t complete, out of respect for those who eventually worked on them.

When asked about the much-speculated Sanam Teri Kasam 2, Mawra expressed her excitement about the possibility of returning but also mentioned that she would be equally happy if another actress took on the role.

Meanwhile, Mawra is also in the headlines for her personal life, as she recently tied the knot with Ameer Gilani. On the work front, she was last seen in the Pakistani drama Jafaa.