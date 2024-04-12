E-vehicles, flying cars made in China to arrive in UAE soon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to welcome electric vehicles (EVs) and flying cars manufactured in China, marking a significant milestone in the region’s transportation sector, Khaleej Times reported.

These innovations promise to revolutionise urban mobility, offering faster and more environmentally friendly travel options.

Chinese firm XPeng AeroHT recently conducted a successful public test flight of its electric flying car, the X2, in Dubai.

Electric vehicle

The two-seater vehicle showcased the promise of this new technology by demonstrating electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) capabilities. The fifth-generation flying car, called the X2, has a body made entirely of carbon fiber and a simple teardrop shape. It was created with aerodynamics and weight reduction in mind. It is suitable for short-distance city trips, including tourist and medical transport, as well as low-altitude city flights.

With just a button push, passengers may execute safe takeoff, landing, and return manoeuvres in the X2 thanks to its fascinating autonomous flying capability. The X2 has an eco-friendly electric drivetrain and this capability make it a desirable choice for city transit.

Flying car

The launch of the Liberty, the first flying car in history, by Dutch company PAL-V in collaboration with Dubai-based Aviterra, a manufacturer of aviation and aerospace components, is another noteworthy milestone in UAE.

The Liberty provides door-to-door mobility by fusing a gyroplane and an automobile. As an airplane, it had a 400–500 km flight range and a top speed of 180 kph. When in driving mode, it reaches a top speed of 160 kph and can reach 100 kph in less than nine seconds, similar to a Toyota Hybrid Camry.

The Liberty flying automobile is anticipated to retail for USD 799,00 and be accessible to government, corporate, and high-end clients. Although Liberty cars now run on conventional gasoline, they will be designed to run on electricity whenever battery technology progresses to the point where they can fly with a reasonable range.