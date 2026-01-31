EAGLE nabs 12 fugitives for drug peddling in Telangana

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st January 2026 10:01 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Friday, January 30, said that 12 drug peddlers were arrested from various parts of the state during a joint operation.

Out of all those arrested, three were held in Hyderabad, two each in Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Khammam and one each in Wanaparthy, Siddipet and Karimnagar.

According to a press release from EAGLE, the accused were evading arrest since cases were registered against them. Following the operation, the accused were counselled in the presence of their families and sent for medical tests, before being handed over to police station concerned for further investigation.

Similar incident

On January 22, EAGLE arrested a woman for allegedly transporting ganja worth Rs 8 lakh in Hyderabad. She was apprehended while travelling to Mumbai from Bhubaneshwar. The accused was identified as Mamatha Digal, a native of Odisha and a resident of Navi Mumbai. The EAGLE team arrested her at Begumpet and seized nine packets of Ganja from her suitcase.

Upon interrogation, Digal revealed that she was promised Rs 10,000 per bag of ganja by Ashok, a drug peddler based in Mumbai.

The accused said that she travelled to Bhubaneshwar at the instructions of Ashok. Digal received the suitcase full of ganja from an unidentified person.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st January 2026 10:01 am IST

