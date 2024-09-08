EAM Jaishankar arrives in Riyadh for 1st India-GCC FM’s meet

Riyadh: External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar, on Sunday morning, September 8, arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to attend the first India–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers’ meeting.

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “Arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to take part in the First India – Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Thank Abdulmajeed Al Smari, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs for the warm reception.”

During his two-day visit, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from GCC member countries.

“The Foreign Ministers meeting will be an opportunity to review and deepen institutional cooperation between India and the GCC across various sectors,’’ according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On the second leg of the visit, EAM will travel to Berlin, Germany for a 2 – day visit from September 10 to 11.

EAM plans to meet with the German Federal Foreign Minister and other government ministers to review all aspects of bilateral relations between India and Germany.

Dr Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Geneva, Switzerland, on September 12 to 13 for an official visit.