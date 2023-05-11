EAMCET 2023: Over 91% students write exam in AP and Telangana

Hyderabad: The Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test ( EAMCET) for agriculture and pharmacy streams were held successfully across the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) on Wednesday. A total of 47,177 students had enrolled for the test and out of them 43,766 wrote it.

The examination was conducted in 95 centres in Telangana and 18 centres in Andhra Pradesh over the course of two sessions – from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Further exams will continue until May 14, with the EAMCET for the engineering stream on May 12, 13, and 14 and EAMCET for the medical stream on Thursday.

R Limbadri, the Telangana Council of Higher Education chairman, inspected several examination centres in Hyderabad to check the conduction of the exams. A total of 91.79 percent was recorded in both states for the test which was scheduled on Wednesday, with 10,401 enrolled students and 9,089 students appearing in Andhra Pradesh.

The chairman showed his gratitude towards students who appeared in the test successfully and wished them for better future.