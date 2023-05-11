EAMCET 2023: Over 91% students write exam in AP and Telangana

Further exams will continue until May 14, with EAMCET for the engineering stream on May 12, 13, and 14 and EAMCET for the medical stream on Thursday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 12:44 pm IST
ielts test fees in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test ( EAMCET) for agriculture and pharmacy streams were held successfully across the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) on Wednesday. A total of 47,177 students had enrolled for the test and out of them 43,766 wrote it.

Also Read
Three accused in TSPSC paper leak case get bail

The examination was conducted in 95 centres in Telangana and 18 centres in Andhra Pradesh over the course of two sessions – from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Further exams will continue until May 14, with the EAMCET for the engineering stream on May 12, 13, and 14 and EAMCET for the medical stream on Thursday.

R Limbadri, the Telangana Council of Higher Education chairman, inspected several examination centres in Hyderabad to check the conduction of the exams. A total of 91.79 percent was recorded in both states for the test which was scheduled on Wednesday, with 10,401 enrolled students and 9,089 students appearing in Andhra Pradesh.

MS Education Academy

The chairman showed his gratitude towards students who appeared in the test successfully and wished them for better future.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 12:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button