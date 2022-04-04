Early Bird Scheme: 5% rebate on property tax if paid before May

Hyderabad: Tax payers can now avail a 5 per cent rebate on property tax by making the tax payment before April 30. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday introduced the Property Tax Early Bird Scheme, which will be applicable for the current financial year 2022-2023.

Property tax being the prime source of revenue for GHMC, the scheme aims to collect revenue for further developmental works in the city.

An official notice from the GHMC read, “A rebate of five percent of property tax shall be given in respect of assessments where property tax for the entire current financial year is paid before 30 April of the year notwithstanding the service of bill or Demand Notice.”

The scheme is not applicable for arrears accumulating from previous years.

The GHMC introduced the Early Bird Scheme in April of 2021 as well, through which Rs 363 crore was collected. Citizens can pay property tax through online, E-Seva Centers , Citizens Service Centers and also to Bill Collectors.