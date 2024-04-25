Earth-shattering remuneration of Prabhas for Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: One of the most anticipated movies set to hit the screens in 2024 is Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this film is set to become a blockbuster with its star-studded cast, high production values, and expansive budget. The movie has already generated buzz for the mega star cast.

With a budget estimated to be around Rs. 600 crore, “Kalki 2898 AD” is among the most expensive Indian films to date. The hype surrounding its release is created by its all-star cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani has fueled anticipation for the film.

Prabhas’ Remuneration For Kalki 2898 AD

According to reports, Prabhas has charged a staggering Rs. 150 crore for his performance in this film, accounting for 25% of the entire budget. This remuneration shows his star power and the high expectations surrounding the movie.

Tollywood actor Prabhas (Source; X)

Interestingly, this fee is the same as Prabhas’ last film, he received the same amount for his role in “Adipurush.” His popularity and demand have grown significantly in recent years.

Initially scheduled for May 9, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD is now facing potential postponement due to the election scenario, as per the latest reports. The producers, Vyjayanti Movies, are reportedly in talks with distributors to finalize a new release date. Options under consideration include the last week of July or the third week of August.