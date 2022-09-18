Earthquake 6.9-magnitude hits Taiwan

A three-storey building in Hualien, whose ground floor was a convenience store, collapsed, trapping some people, according to local media.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 18th September 2022 6:33 pm IST
A screengrab of a demolished building due to earthquake in Taiwan on Sunday

Beijing: A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County at 2:44 p.m. Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.15 degrees north latitude and 121.30 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the CENC.

A strong tremor was felt across the island. A three-storey building in Hualien, whose ground floor was a convenience store, collapsed, trapping some people, according to local media.

A train carriage was turned over by a fallen rain shed in a railway station in Hualien, but all passengers left safe. A bridge fracture left two people injured. The rescue work is underway, according to local media.

