Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Rupnagar in Punjab

There was no report of casualty or damage to property, officials said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 8th November 2023 9:54 am IST
Representative image

Chandigarh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab’s Rupnagar district early Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 and Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km ,Location:Rupnagar, Punjab,” the NSC said on X.

