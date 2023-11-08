Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Rupnagar in Punjab

Chandigarh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab’s Rupnagar district early Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).

There was no report of casualty or damage to property, officials said.

Also Read Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Bay of Bengal

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 and Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km ,Location:Rupnagar, Punjab,” the NSC said on X.

On November 7,the earthquake occurred at 5:32 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 07-11-2023, 05:32:24 IST, Lat: 8.55 & Long: 90.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS said in a post on X.