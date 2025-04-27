Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Oman

The quake occurred at a depth of 4 kilometres.

Published: 27th April 2025 6:50 pm IST
Map showing location of 5.1 magnitude earthquake in southern Oman, near Salalah and Sadah, marked with a red star.
5.1 magnitude earthquake hits southern Oman near Salalah. Photo: @emcsquoman/X

Muscat: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale was recorded in southern Oman on Sunday afternoon, April 27.

According to the Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman on X, the earthquake was moderate and struck the Wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands in Dhofar Governorate.

The center also explained that the earthquake occurred at 2:32 pm llocal time, and its epicentre was approximately 155 km northeast of Salalah. The quake occurred at a depth of 4 kilometres.

Oman’s earthquake risk is considered moderate, with a 10 percent chance of a potentially damaging earthquake occurring within the next 50 years, according to Think Hazard.

While earthquake activity in the Sultanate is usually not associated with casualties, it is important to note that the epicentres of such events are often located far from populated areas. The surrounding sea also plays a crucial role in mitigating the impact of tremors.

