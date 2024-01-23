Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts China’s Xinjiang, tremors felt in parts of India

Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region including other parts of India.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd January 2024 7:28 am IST
Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 jolts Mindanao, Philippines
Representational image

Xinjiang: An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit China’s southern Xinjiang late Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The depth of the earthquake was found at 80 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Southern Xinjiang, China,” NCS posted on X.

MS Education Academy

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region including other parts of India.

Further details are awaited.

Notably, this earthquake comes a month after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in China’s Gansu and neighbouring Qinghai provinces killed at least 131 people.

The Global Times reported, quoting Gansu officials, that more than 87,000 people were evacuated and moved to safe places, nearly 15000 houses collapsed and 207000 more were damaged after the quake, affecting 145,736 people.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd January 2024 7:28 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button