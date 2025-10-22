EC-appointed expenditure observer inspects Jubilee Hills election monitoring centers

Hyderabad: Sanjeev Kumar Lal, who has been appointed by the Election Commission of India as the Expenditure Watcher in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by election encouraged officials to count every penny that is spent by candidates for campaigning and deposit it in the candidates’ accounts.

On Wednesday, Lal conducted a surprise inspection of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), Electronic Media Monitoring Room, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Control Room, 1950 Complaints Center and Social Media Monitoring Cell at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters and reviewed its functioning, expressing satisfaction.

He directed officials to closely monitor candidates’ rallies, public meetings, roadshows, advertisements, and paid news, and to maintain daily records of all campaign expenditures.

During the inspection, MCC nodal officer Narasimha Reddy, MCMC member secretary Mamindla Dasharatham, and 24×7 control room officer on special duty (OSD) Anuradha briefed the cost observers on the operations of the centers. Chief examiner of accounts, P Venkateswar Reddy, accompanied the team during the visit.

Following the inspection, Lal met with the district election officer, RV Karna,n at the GHMC head office to discuss the registration of election expenses, implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, and related matters.