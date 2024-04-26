EC books BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for soliciting votes using religion

He is contesting against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th April 2024 6:22 pm IST
Tejasvi Surya casting vote
Bengaluru: Bengaluru South constituency BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: A case was booked against BJP MP and Bangalore South Candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, the Election Commission said on Friday, April 26.

He is contesting against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Also Read
‘Vote for Change, Not Hate’: Elderly Bengaluru man’s message goes viral

Taking to ‘X’, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer posted: “Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and candidate of Bengaluru South PC on April 25 at Jayanagar police station for posting a video on X handle and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion.”

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th April 2024 6:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button