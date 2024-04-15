EC directs AP police to speed up probe over stone hurled at Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday directed police officials to speed up the investigation into the case of a stone being hurled at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

Unidentified miscreants hurled a stone at the CM, which injured his left temple, on Saturday night near Vivekananda School Centre in Vijayawada’s Singh Nagar when he was canvassing for the polls.

The CEO met with Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Inspector General Ravi Prakash in his office and enquired about the incident.

Meena quizzed the officials on how an incident such as this happened during the CM’s bus tour. He sought to know how an opportunity arose for the attackers despite tight security, a press release from the CEO’s office said.

Further, he asked the officials about the interrogation being done on a few suspects who have been rounded up by the police.

The CEO directed the senior police officers to complete the probe as soon as possible and to submit a comprehensive report over the incident.

The Vijayawada police commissioner presented video footage and photographs related to the event to the CEO.

Stating that such incidents should not recur during the programmes of the CM or other important figures in the state, he enquired what measures were being taken to ensure that.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada city police announced a bounty of Rs 2 lakh for anybody who could share credible information with the police to help them nab the person/persons who hurled the stone at the CM.

Police are looking for evidence in the form of information or footage, and have promised to keep the identity of the informers anonymous.