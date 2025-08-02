EC junks as ‘baseless’ Tejashwi’s claim that his name missing from draft electoral rolls

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday dubbed as “baseless” claims of RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav that his name was missing from the draft electoral rolls of Bihar.

Officials said that in the relevant portion of the draft roll, his name appears at serial number 416.

Yadav on Saturday claimed his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published by the EC as part of the special intensive revision in Bihar, ahead of the assembly polls.

At a press conference, Yadav, a former deputy chief minister, connected his phone to a big screen and tried to search his own EPIC number, which threw up the result ‘no records found’.

The RJD leader claimed he was not provided with any receipt by the booth-level officer who came to his house with an enumeration form.

Hitting back, the poll authority said pure electoral rolls are the foundation of any democracy.

Under the special intensive revision, the period of claims and objections is for full one month – from August 1 to September 1.

“He should ask the 47,506 booth-level agents of his party to file claims and objections if they find that name of any eligible is left out or if name of any ineligible voter has been included,” the EC said.

It pointed out that no booth level agent (BLA) of any political party including RJD has submitted a single case to the booth level officers for inclusion or deletion during the past 24 hours.

“All BLAs have agreed to go through the booth wise draft lists given to them on August 1 carefully. The EC is not able to understand as to why he is continuing to make baseless allegations that his name is not there,” the EC said.