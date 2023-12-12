EC lifts suspension of former Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has lifted the suspension of the former Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana, Anjani Kumar.

Earlier, he was suspended for an alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

Why did the EC suspend Anjani Kumar?

On December 3, the suspension order was issued after the then Telangana DGP, Anjani Kumar, met Revanth Reddy at his residence when the counting of votes was underway.

The EC observed that the action of the DGP meeting a contesting candidate and a star campaigner of the party with a flower bouquet at his residence is a clear indication of a mala fide intention of seeking favor.

Following his suspension, Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Ravi Gupta, took charge as the state’s DGP.

Why was the suspension of the former Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar lifted now?

The Central Election Commission took the decision to lift the suspension of Anjani Kumar after considering his appeal.

In the appeal, he mentioned that there was no deliberate violation of the Election Code.