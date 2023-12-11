Know assets of Congress candidate for Telangana Assembly speaker election

Aged 59 years, Prasad Kumar won a seat in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections.

Published: 11th December 2023
Gaddam Prasad Kumar
Gaddam Prasad Kumar (Image: X)

Hyderabad: The assets of Telangana Congress candidate for the Assembly speaker election, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, are among the lowest in the list of MLAs selected by the All India Congress Committee on December 6.

In this list, D. Anasuya Seethakka possesses the least assets, totaling 82 lakhs, while Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy holds the highest assets, amounting to 433 crores.

Total assets of Telangana Congress candidates for Assembly speaker election

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Gaddam Prasad Kumar has over 92 lakhs in movable assets and 2 crores in immovable assets. Aged 59 years, Prasad Kumar won the Vicarabad (SC) seat in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections.

Below is the list of assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers:

NameConstituencyMovable assets (in Rupees)Immovable assets (in Rupees)Total assets (in Rupees)
Anumula Revanth Reddy (Telangana CM)Kondagal5,17,11,35224,87,87,50030,04,98,852
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
(Telangana Dy. CM)		Madhira (SC)1,91,62,6056,21,64,0008,13,26,605
Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy
(Telangana minister)		Huzurnagar1,32,51,8494,66,85,8705,99,37,719
C. Damodar Rajanarasimha
(Telangana minister)		Andole (SC)10,03,21,15736,63,08,80646,66,29,963
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
(Telangana minister)		Nalgonda11,54,69,51328,00,77,50039,55,47,013
Duddilla Sridhar Babu
(Telangana minister)		Manthani5,19,73,5891,71,81,2506,91,54,839
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
(Telangana minister)		Palair3,96,99,99,48536,93,35,3954,33,93,34,880
Ponnam Prabhakar
(Telangana minister)		Husnabad1,36,38,76910,46,92,69811,83,31,467
Konda Surekha
(Telangana minister)		Warangal East20,50,5005,78,15,0005,98,65,500
D. Anasuya Seethakka
(Telangana minister)		Mulug (ST)4,83,66978,00,00082,83,669
Tummala Nageswara Rao
(Telangana minister)		Khammam3,97,72,56813,90,80,00017,88,52,568
Jupally Krishna Rao
(Telangana minister)		Kollapur68,52,8352,50,36,3363,18,89,171
Gaddam Prasad Kumar
(Congress candidate for Telangana Assembly speaker election)		Vicarabad (SC)92,71,4972,18,65,0003,11,36,497
Source: ADR

The above assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, 11 other ministers, and the speaker are based on declarations made by them in affidavits submitted during nominations.

Speaker election

On election day, the pro-tem speaker of the Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, will read out the names of members duly nominated, along with their proposers. If there is only one nomination, the member will be declared elected. In the case of multiple nominations, the assembly will proceed to elect the speaker by ballot.

After the speaker’s election, the office of the pro-tem speaker ceases to exist.

