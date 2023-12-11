Know assets of Congress candidate for Telangana Assembly speaker election

Hyderabad: The assets of Telangana Congress candidate for the Assembly speaker election, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, are among the lowest in the list of MLAs selected by the All India Congress Committee on December 6.
In this list, D. Anasuya Seethakka possesses the least assets, totaling 82 lakhs, while Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy holds the highest assets, amounting to 433 crores.
Total assets of Telangana Congress candidates for Assembly speaker election
According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Gaddam Prasad Kumar has over 92 lakhs in movable assets and 2 crores in immovable assets. Aged 59 years, Prasad Kumar won the Vicarabad (SC) seat in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections.
Below is the list of assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other ministers:
|Name
|Constituency
|Movable assets (in Rupees)
|Immovable assets (in Rupees)
|Total assets (in Rupees)
|Anumula Revanth Reddy (Telangana CM)
|Kondagal
|5,17,11,352
|24,87,87,500
|30,04,98,852
|Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
(Telangana Dy. CM)
|Madhira (SC)
|1,91,62,605
|6,21,64,000
|8,13,26,605
|Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy
(Telangana minister)
|Huzurnagar
|1,32,51,849
|4,66,85,870
|5,99,37,719
|C. Damodar Rajanarasimha
(Telangana minister)
|Andole (SC)
|10,03,21,157
|36,63,08,806
|46,66,29,963
|Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
(Telangana minister)
|Nalgonda
|11,54,69,513
|28,00,77,500
|39,55,47,013
|Duddilla Sridhar Babu
(Telangana minister)
|Manthani
|5,19,73,589
|1,71,81,250
|6,91,54,839
|Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
(Telangana minister)
|Palair
|3,96,99,99,485
|36,93,35,395
|4,33,93,34,880
|Ponnam Prabhakar
(Telangana minister)
|Husnabad
|1,36,38,769
|10,46,92,698
|11,83,31,467
|Konda Surekha
(Telangana minister)
|Warangal East
|20,50,500
|5,78,15,000
|5,98,65,500
|D. Anasuya Seethakka
(Telangana minister)
|Mulug (ST)
|4,83,669
|78,00,000
|82,83,669
|Tummala Nageswara Rao
(Telangana minister)
|Khammam
|3,97,72,568
|13,90,80,000
|17,88,52,568
|Jupally Krishna Rao
(Telangana minister)
|Kollapur
|68,52,835
|2,50,36,336
|3,18,89,171
|Gaddam Prasad Kumar
(Congress candidate for Telangana Assembly speaker election)
|Vicarabad (SC)
|92,71,497
|2,18,65,000
|3,11,36,497
The above assets of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, 11 other ministers, and the speaker are based on declarations made by them in affidavits submitted during nominations.
Speaker election
On election day, the pro-tem speaker of the Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, will read out the names of members duly nominated, along with their proposers. If there is only one nomination, the member will be declared elected. In the case of multiple nominations, the assembly will proceed to elect the speaker by ballot.
After the speaker’s election, the office of the pro-tem speaker ceases to exist.