EC must clarify on questions raised by Congress about EVMs: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday, October 13 said the Election Commission must clarify the questions raised by the Congress about EVMs in the recently-concluded Haryana Assembly polls.

Sibal asserted he thinks that misuse of EVMs does take place in the elections.

The Congress had on Friday submitted more complaints to the Election Commission alleging discrepancies in the electronic voting machines during the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections.

The Congress candidates from 20 assembly constituencies, in their written complaints to the Election Commission (EC), have alleged that the batteries in some of the EVMs were charged at 99 percent during counting on October 8.

The complaints follow the Congress’ shock defeat in the assembly elections after the party failed to win a simple majority even after 10 years of BJP rule in Haryana.

Asked about the allegations, Sibal said, “The questions that the Congress has raised about EVMs, it is providing proof to the Election Commission on it. So, I do not know much about it but the EC must clarify it. I think misuse of EVMs does happen, to what extent it happens, I cannot say.”

“From the beginning, I am against this. I have given many statements in the past. What is opaque must not be accepted,” the former Congress leader and Independent Rajya Sabha MP added.

The Congress has said the assembly polls results were “unexpected” and have alleged discrepancies in the EVMs in some seats.

“In furtherance of the issues raised and the representation submitted to the Election Commission of India on 9th October, we have now submitted an updated memo highlighting serious and glaring irregularities in the election process in 20 assembly constituencies in Haryana. We hope that the Election Commission will take notice and issue the appropriate directives,” AICC general secretary, of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said in a post on X on Friday.

“We request you to urgently take action on the enclosed complaints and ensure that all the EVMs from these constituencies are immediately sealed. It is further requested that a detailed inquiry is initiated on our complaints and the same is completed in a time-bound manner,” the party memorandum to the EC has said.

Some of the Congress candidates in their written complaints, now forwarded to the EC, have alleged that while most EVMs were charged at below 80 percent during counting, some had a charge of 99 percent.

“It is to be noted that EVM battery percentage raises serious doubt regarding election results, as the Congress candidates are winning in most EVM machines counting where battery percentage was below 80 percent,” a Congress candidate said.

Senior Congress leaders had met the EC officials last Wednesday and handed over seven complaints in writing. They had said that they would submit more such complaints in detail from some of its other candidates.

In the memorandum to the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, the Congress has said, “One of the issues faced by a significant number of our candidates was about EVMs and their Battery Capacity.”

It said these EVMs were used for counting of votes polled during the assembly elections conducted on October 5.