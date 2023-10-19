EC to ensure live webcasting at 3,986 polling stations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant move to uphold the integrity of the upcoming elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to implement live webcasting at 3,986 polling stations across Hyderabad district.

This initiative aims to ensure transparent and fair polling, allowing authorities to monitor these polling stations continuously from 7 am on November 30 until polling concludes.

The live webcasting facility will be made available in 15 assembly constituencies within Hyderabad district.

This measure primarily focuses on keeping an eye on sensitive polling stations that have the potential for disturbances. The decision reflects the ECI’s commitment to creating a secure environment for voters and maintaining peace around polling stations.

The Election Commission of India, in partnership with the Chief Electoral Officer and the District Election Officer, has appointed observers who will oversee the voting process directly.

The webcasting of polling stations is planned for assembly constituencies, including Malakpet (300), Amberpet (236), Khairtabad (245), Jubilee Hills (329), Sanath Nagar (229), Nampally (277), Karwan (311), Gosha Mahal (235), Charminar (198), Chandrayangutta (305), and Yakutpura (305).

Through the implementation of webcasting, all activities at polling stations will be diligently monitored, and swift action can be taken in case of any untoward incidents via internet-connected webcasting. This proactive approach by the ECI aims to promote fair, transparent, and secure polling in the region.