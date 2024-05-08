EC updates provisional figures for third phase turnout to 65.68%

New Delhi: The voter turnout in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, covering 93 constituencies in 11 states/UTs, was approximately 65.68 per cent as of 10 p.m., on Wednesday with the highest voting reported from Assam (4 seats) at 85.45 per cent, and the lowest from Uttar Pradesh (10 seats) at 57.55 per cent., the Election Commission said.

“The updated approximate voter turnout figures for polling in the third phase of the General Elections stands at 65.68 per cent at 10 p.m. on 08.05.2024. The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers and will be available PC wise (along with respective AC segments) live at VTR App,” an Election Commission spokesman said in a tweet.

The poll panel clarified that the data was per the information being filled in the systems by the field officer and “was an approximate trend, as data from some polling stations (PS) takes time and this trend does not include postal ballot. Final actual account of votes recorded for each PS is shared in Form 17 C with all polling agents at close of polls”.

Of the other states, West Bengal (4 seats) recorded 77.53 per cent voting, followed by Goa (2 seats) with 76.06 per cent, while Chhatisgarh (7 seats) logged 71.98 per cent, Karnataka (14 seats) 71.84 per cent, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) 71.31 per cent, Madhya Pradesh (9 seats) 66.74 per cent, Gujarat (25 seats) 60.13 per cent, and Bihar (5 seats) 59.14 per cent, the poll panel said.

With the conclusion of Phase 3, polling in half of the Lok Sabha seats (283) is over now, covering 20 states/UTs.

The next phase, comprising 96 seats, across 10 states/UTs, will be held on May 13.