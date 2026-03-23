ECI steps up action against unauthorised political ads in Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped up action against unauthorised political advertisements across West Bengal ahead of the two-phase Assembly elections scheduled next month.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the ECI said a total of 3,58,986 such advertisements had been removed across the state so far.

Of these, 3,11,829 cases were related to defacement of public property, while 19,901 involved defacement of private property.

According to the ECI, Cooch Behar district in north Bengal recorded the highest number of removals at 33,491. Of these, 29,474 cases pertained to public property defacement and 4,017 to private property.

North 24 Parganas district reported the second-highest number of removals at 31,920, including 31,789 cases of public property defacement and 105 involving private property.

Kalimpong district recorded the lowest number of removals at 593, all of which were related to public property defacement.

Meanwhile, the first supplementary list of cases referred for judicial adjudication under the “logical discrepancy” category is scheduled to be published on Monday. Officials said necessary security arrangements are being put in place to prevent any law and order issues following its publication.

Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Voting will take place in 152 constituencies in the first phase and in the remaining 142 constituencies in the second phase.

Earlier on Sunday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand asserted that incidents of booth jamming, vote rigging, or booth capturing will not be tolerated under any circumstances during the Assembly elections in the city.

The directive was issued after Nand paid an inspection visit to Bhangar Police Station on the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

The Election Commission is maintaining strict vigilance over election preparations and security arrangements. In compliance with the Commission’s directives, senior police officials visited police stations across the state on Sunday. Accordingly, the Kolkata Police Commissioner visited Bhangar Police Station in the morning.

During a meeting with police personnel, he stressed that all officials must strictly adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission. Ajay Nand also reiterated that any complaints regarding booth jamming, vote rigging, or booth capturing would not be tolerated in any form.

Later, addressing a press conference, he said the Kolkata Police is fully prepared to ensure a peaceful election. “Checkpoints and search operations are currently underway across various areas. Patrolling is also being conducted in coordination with Central forces,” he said.