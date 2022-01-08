ECI to announce schedule for upcoming assembly elections today

Political parties are campaigning aggressively for months

8th January 2022
Election Commission of India officials on 3-day visit to Lucknow
Election Commission of India (ECI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

“Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh,” reads the official statement.

“The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8,” it added.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Leaders from all the political parties are campaigning aggressively for months to register their win in the upcoming polls.

