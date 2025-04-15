ED chargesheets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused persons.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 15th April 2025 6:38 pm IST
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in conversation at Congress meet.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne examined the chargesheet, which was filed on April 9, on the point of cognisance and posted the matter for further proceedings on April 25.

“The present prosecution complaint shall next be taken up for consideration on the aspect of cognisance before this court on April 25, 2025, when the special counsel for the ED and IO shall also ensure the production of the case diaries for perusal by the court,” the judge said.

