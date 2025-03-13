ED conducts raids in gold smuggling case involving Karnataka actor, others

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th March 2025 1:53 pm IST
Enforcement-Directorate-june5,jpg
Enforcement-Directorate

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Bengaluru and some other places as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged gold smuggling racket in which an actor was arrested by the DRI in Karnataka, official sources said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

A case has been field under the Prevention of Money laundering Act, taking cognisance of a recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case in which actor Ranya Rao was arrested, the sources said.

Also Read
ED raids in Chhattisgarh: Congress to stage statewide protest

Multiple locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are being searched, they said.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th March 2025 1:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button