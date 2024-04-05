ED moves court against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan for non-compliance with summons

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Rouse Avenue Court here against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan for non-compliance of its summons in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board regularities.

The ED has moved the court over the matter, and the court is likely to hear it on Saturday.

On March 11, the Delhi High Court had refused anticipatory bail to AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan in connection with the money laundering case.

The allegation was related to Khan’s alleged wrongful appointment as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED had filed the chargesheet against Zeeshan Haider, his partnership firm Skypower, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, and Qausar Imam Siddiqui in the case.

The case pertains to a property worth Rs 36 crore in Okhla being allegedly acquired with illicit funds, purportedly influenced by Khan, who reportedly handed over Rs 8 crore in cash.

During the investigation, the ED considered FIRs filed earlier by the CBI, ACB, and the Delhi Police.

The ED said that the property was bought at Khan’s behest, and presented with evidence of Rs 27 crore cash transaction.