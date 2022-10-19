ED raids MBS Group, Musadddilal Jewellers, seizes diamonds, gold

Raids were conducted in connection with money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 19th October 2022 1:29 pm IST
ED raids crypto currency exchange company in Hyderabad
Enforcement Directorate

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement on Tuesday raided MBS and Musadddilal Jewellers.

After the raid that lasted for almost 30 hours, the agency alleged that it found several irregularities and violations.

According to a report published in New Indian Express, the enforcement agency has seized gold and diamonds worth Rs. 100 crores from MBS.

MS Education Academy

It is also reported that yesterday at around 9 pm, director of MBS jeweler Sukesh Gupta was picked up for questioning by ED sleuths.

Why raids were conducted?

The raids were conducted in connection with the money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The MBS group and its director Sukesh Gupta and sister companies had obtained gold from MMTC on credit to maintain forex positions without paying an additional five percent tax thereby causing loss to the corporation, the official said.

In 2014, the Directorate of Enforcement registered cases based on an FIR filed by the CBI.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button