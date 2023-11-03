ED raids premises linked to senior IAS officer in Rajasthan

Jaipur: An ED team on Friday raided the residence of many officials, including Additional Chief Secretary of Water Supply Department Subodh Aggarwal, here in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam case.

The raids were conducted at more than six places in Jaipur causing panic among the officials and contractors.

At around 8 a.m. three ED teams reached the Secretariat and started searching Subodh Aggarwal’s office. The ED teams were also searching the house of a senior officer of the Water Supply Department located in Gandhi Nagar.

Two months ago, the ED had raided different places in Jaipur. During the search, Rs 2.5 crore cash and gold bricks were found. The ED had also recovered many documents from the house of property businessmen Sanjay Badaya and Kalyan Singh Kavya. After this, the name of senior IAS officer (ACS of Water Supply Department) Subodh Aggarwal was revealed.