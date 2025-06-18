Ed Sheeran joins Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, fans go gaga

Mumbai: British singer Ed Sheeran is winning hearts in India again. After releasing his new song “Sapphire” with Arijit Singh and a surprise appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, there’s now a bigger buzz—Ed might sing a Hindi song for SRK’s upcoming film King!

Ed Sheeran singing Perfect while sitting beside Shah Rukh Khan ✨️ pic.twitter.com/57lYar6s27 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 17, 2024

Ed and SRK’s Special Meeting

In a behind-the-scenes video, Ed said he went to Shah Rukh Khan’s house to play paddle (a sport like table tennis). After playing for three hours, SRK told Ed an idea. The next day, Ed recorded a song in Hindi at the studio. While recording, director Siddharth Anand walked in—he’s the one directing King! This made fans think the song is for that film.

how srk was involved behind 'sapphire' and not to forget lord sid also played his part pic.twitter.com/eI5RujABfO — Aryan (@tumhidekhonaa) June 17, 2025

Ed Confirms the Hindi Song is for SRK’s Film

When a fan asked if the song was in Punjabi or Hindi, Ed replied, “The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I’m just doing all languages at this point.” Since King is the only movie SRK is working on, fans believe this Hindi song is part of that movie.

What Is ‘King’ About?

King is an action film where SRK plays a strong assassin. The movie stars Suhana Khan (his daughter), Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan. Rani plays Suhana’s mother, and her role is said to be very emotional. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand.

From singing in different Indian languages to shooting videos in India, Ed Sheeran is getting closer to Bollywood. With “Sapphire” trending and a song possibly in King, fans are excited to see what’s next!