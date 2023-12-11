ED summons Jharkhand CM Soren for questioning on Tuesday

Soren, who is also the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been asked to appear before the agency in connection with its money laundering case.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2023 9:54 am IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on December 12, sources said.

Soren, who is also the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been asked to appear before the agency in connection with its money laundering case.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren knocks SC doors against ED summons

This is for the sixth time, the ED has summoned Soren for questioning.

Soren had earlier skipped all summons by the financial probe agency.

The ED had issued summons to Soren on August 8, 19 and September 1 asking him to appear before it on August 14, 24 and September 9, respectively. After that the ED issued the fourth summons and asked him to appear before them on September 23. The fifth summons asked him to appear before it on October 4.

Tags
