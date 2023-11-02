ED summons to Kejriwal: Police detain 17 protesters in NE Delhi

New Delhi: Police on Thursday detained 17 people, including Haji Yunus, MLA from Aam Aadmi Party from northeast Delhi after they gathered to protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to police, information had been received that a senior leader of a political party was likely to be summoned to join the investigation at ED Headquarters on Thursday and that there was high probability of a law and order situation emerging.

There were inputs that protestors/supporters may gather and protest at various places in Delhi, which may create public nuisance and hamper traffic flow.

Also Read AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal might be arrested on Thursday

“On Thursday, at about 11:00 am, some people led by Haji Yunus gathered at Loni Gol Chakkar. They were carrying placards with photographs of Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign posters,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“They were trying to block traffic, hence, after sufficient warning, they were taken away and detained in Jyoti Nagar police station. The total number of people detained was 17 and they were released late on Thursday evening,” said the DCP.