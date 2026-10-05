Education, corruption top issues on Rahul’s ‘Satyagraha’ portal

Hyderabad: Within days of its launch, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Satyagraha’, a digital platform to map resistance movements across states and Union Territories, has recorded nearly 30,000 responses.

The platform, launched on October 3, is named after Mahatma Gandhi’s call for nonviolent resistance.

With the motto “Resist injustice. Speak truth to power. Be heard,” ‘Satyagraha’ has received 29,147 submissions as of 5 pm Monday, October 5.

The website shows a ‘Satyagraha map’, pointing to the number of complaints received under different categories in each state and Union Territory through the form.

The form asks, ‘What cause are you fighting for?’ offering a list of options alongside an ‘Other’ category. The choices—access to education, corruption, ethanol blending, caste and religious discrimination, healthcare access, labour rights, and unemployment—show that the platform centres on issues troubling the general public

According to the website, the issue won’t just “go in a drawer” after it’s filed. The ‘Satyagraha’ team reads and reviews ‘every submission’, pinning them on the map. Selected issues may be raised through social media, press conferences, or in Parliament.

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Education access top cause of public grievances

The education access category has received the highest number of complaints, with 5,233 submissions. Uttar Pradesh recorded the most, with 1,068 ‘voices raised’.

Bihar trailed with 737, followed by Rajasthan with 541, Madhya Pradesh with 476, and Maharashtra with 398. In Delhi, 176 people submitted their concerns, and in Telangana, 175.

Some states and Union Territories recorded zero submissions, such as Sikkim, Mizoram, and Ladakh, while Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu documented one submission each.

Corruption

Of the 5,124 submissions against corruption, at least 882 complaints came from Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra recorded the second-highest number of complaints with 563 submissions, Bihar 516, and West Bengal 449. Citizens from the capital submitted 326 complaints.

The southern states saw relatively lower participation: Karnataka had 236 complaints, Kerala 120, Telangana 105, Tamil Nadu 85, and Andhra Pradesh 49.

Caste-based discrimination

Notably, caste-based discrimination recorded 2,400 complaints across 24 states and five Union Territories, according to the data from the ‘Satyagraha’ map. In Telangana, the highest number of complaints was recorded under this category, with 189 submissions. Of that total, 57 came from Hyderabad, 24 from Medchal, and 14 from Ranga Reddy.

Uttar Pradesh documented 578 complaints, Rajasthan 295, and Maharashtra 190.

Healthcare access

‘Satyagraha’ received 2,337 submissions from 27 states and seven Union Territories over healthcare issues. Karnataka documented a record high of 1,108 complaints, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 331 and Madhya Pradesh with 130.

Apart from Karnataka, southern states hardly recorded complaints, with eight complaints received from Tamil Nadu, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 23 from Kerala, 34 from Telangana, and no response from Goa.

Labour rights

While India’s four labour codes address labour issues, 1,958 people across the country submitted concerns on the ‘Satyagraha’ portal. The majority of the concerns came from industrial regions and high-population states, with Karnataka leading with 491 submissions.

Smaller volumes of complaints were also submitted across eastern states like West Bengal and Jharkhand, alongside Union Territories like Delhi.

Farmer issues

On the ‘Satyagraha’ digital platform, 1,598 complaints were logged under the “Farmer issues”, spanning across 21 states and four Union Territories. The largest share of complaints originated from agricultural heartlands in northern and central India, led by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Southern states logged lower overall participation under the agricultural category, with complaints coming in smaller clusters from Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Women’s safety

As the nation sees widespread protests demanding better safety measures and stricter action against crimes against women, citizens logged 1,230 complaints under the women’s safety category across India.

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Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar recorded high counts of concerns, with urban centres in these states and Union Territories accounting for a significant portion of the complaints.

Land rights

Under the Land Rights category, people have submitted 994 grievances on the ‘Satyagraha’ portal regarding forced land acquisition, industrial displacement, lack of land titles for tribal communities, and disputes over agricultural land holdings.

Across 25 states and seven Union Territories, Uttar Pradesh recorded 153 complaints, Maharashtra 120, and Madhya Pradesh 95.

Environmental justice, unemployment

A total of 889 “voices” were raised under the “Environmental Justice” category, reflecting localised resistance movements across the country.

Unemployment issues received 550 complaints on the portal, while religious discrimination documented 247 submissions. At least 125 forms against ethanol blending were submitted, a policy that faced nationwide backlash over its implementation.

More than 6,000 complaints were submitted under the “Others” category.