Rahul Gandhi unveils ‘Satyagraha’ platform to catalogue protests

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, October 3, alleged that truth is being suppressed and that it was his responsibility to ensure this did not happen, as he launched the ‘Satyagraha’ digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests unfolding across the country.

He urged people to register their protests against the government on the ‘Satyagraha’ platform, which he launched a day after the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to ensure help for people “wherever truth was being crushed”.

“Across the country, people are fighting for their rights and too often, fighting alone. Gen Z, students, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits, women — every struggle has its own story. But a lone voice is often easier to silence.

“‘Satyagraha’ is an initiative to bring these voices together on one map,” he said in a post on X.

देशभर में लोग अपने हक़ के लिए लड़ रहे हैं – और अक्सर अकेले लड़ रहे हैं।



Gen Z, छात्र, किसान, आदिवासी, दलित, महिलाएँ – हर संघर्ष की अपनी कहानी है। पर जो आवाज़ अकेली उठती है, वो अक्सर दब जाती है।



'सत्याग्रह' इन्हीं आवाज़ों को एक नक्शे पर साथ लाने की पहल है।



बापू ने यही सिखाया था… pic.twitter.com/X8jUwnyLBO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2026

Invoking Mahatma, the Congress MP said, “Bapu taught us that truth is our greatest weapon. But an even greater weapon is standing together with the truth. If you too are fighting against any injustice, share your story. It will take just two minutes.”

Gandhi said their protest will find a place on the Satyagraha map, adding, “You will see who else, like you, is fighting their own battle”.

“And I will do whatever I can – in Parliament, on the streets, through letters, wherever I am needed – to stand with you. As the leader of the opposition, that is my responsibility. Tell me the story of your Satyagraha…,” he said.

Resistance under a single platform: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh underscored that the ‘Satyagraha’ website aims to bring various resistance under a single platform, as he slammed the police action on people on Friday protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in which at least 700 were detained.

“Yesterday, we all witnessed how, on Gandhi Jayanti, the Home Minister’s police displayed barbarity against people peacefully protesting on the path shown by Bapu,” he said,

“This government, formed illegally through stolen votes, continued to detain citizens, students, and Congress workers, preventing them from holding peaceful protests, even though it is our constitutional right.

कल हम सबने देखा कि गांधी जयंती पर बापू के बताए रास्ते पर शांतिपूर्वक प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों पर गृह मंत्री की पुलिस ने किस तरह बर्बरता दिखाई।



वोट चोरी करके अवैध तरीके से बनी यह सरकार नागरिकों, छात्रों और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को डिटेन करती रही और उन्हें शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करने से… https://t.co/kSOT1E6WFe — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 3, 2026

“But no one is intimidated or suppressed by this. The protests continue today as well, and people will keep raising their voices,” he added.

Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi aims “to unite all those voices, no matter who is resisting or where”.

“Our unity is our greatest strength. The Congress Party stands with every citizen or organization raising their voice against this government,” he added.