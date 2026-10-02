Oppn, students hit Delhi streets demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s exit

New Delhi: Opposition parties and student groups took to the streets at several places in Delhi on Friday, October 2, with the AAP, the AISA and other student organisations trying to reach Jantar Mantar to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, but stopped by police before they could gather at the protest site.

The protest involved the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and other student and youth organisations, with the protesters demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and mass deletion of voters.

Around 700 protesters were detained by the Delhi Police.

AISA president Neha Bora and other members of the organisation were seen running towards Jantar Mantar but were stopped midway by the Delhi Police. At several places like Firoz Shah Road and Ashoka Road, the protesters tried to go past barricades as police personnel prevented them from proceeding towards the designated protest site.

Amid the protests, internet services were suspended in central Delhi, while the entry and exit gates of 12 metro stations were closed as part of security arrangements. These included major stations, such as Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat.

Metro stations reopened

Entry and exit gates of all 12 Delhi Metro stations that were closed earlier in the day amid protests at Jantar Mantar were opened later in the day, the DMRC said.

The DMRC had earlier closed entry and exit at Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations.

“The entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at New Delhi Metro station is also available,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The interchange facility remained available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations during the closure.

Delhi Police attempts to detain Maktoob journalist

Amid a massive crackdown on protesters, Delhi Police reportedly attempted to detain Maktoob Media journalist Fida Fathima by forcibly removing her from the Jantar Mantar protest site. She resisted the police action and was not detained, although she was dragged towards a police bus.

AAP, CPI (M) leaders and student activists detained

Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Atishi, and Sanjay Singh, as well as several party workers and student activists during the protest despite a police ban on the gathering.

Atishi being detained in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar protest site on Friday, Oct 2, 2026. (Source: X)

Bharadwaj was taken into custody while protesting against the poll panel and demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the

A source in the police informed news agency PTI that around 700 people from the Student Federation of India (SFI) tried to reach Jantar Mantar and were stopped at the Ashoka Road roundabout, with many of them detained.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MA Baby and several Members of Parliament (MPs) from Kerala were also among those detained. The outlet said police stopped and detained protesters trying to reach the venue from Ashoka Road.

Several activists of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student organisations were also detained during the police action.

‘When I can reach Jantar Mantar in Rs 91, everyone can as well’

Before he was detained, Bharadwaj mocked the security build-up around the protest site and urged supporters to turn up.

“The whole of Delhi has been turned into a fortress right now, as if Mahmud of Ghazni is about to launch an attack,” he told reporters. He said he had reached the venue alone, without a car, a horse or any companion.

“I paid Rs 11 for the Metro and Rs 80 to the auto-rickshaw driver. When I can reach Jantar Mantar for just Rs 91, all our companions can reach here as well,” he said.

The Daily Pioneer reported that Bharadwaj also said protesting was the people’s right and claimed AAP had applied for permission for a peaceful demonstration six days earlier. Police told the protesters that permission had not been granted.

Delhi Police invoke prohibitory orders, as Metro stations shut down

Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest on Thursday, October 1, a day after the All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha announced it at a press conference. Bora said the organisers had informed the Parliament Street police station about the gathering, including the expected turnout and timing.

Section 163 BNSS is in force in New Delhi District. Please read the notice, for better understanding.@PTI_News#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/Zfgrh0biPT — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 2, 2026

Police imposed restrictions across the New Delhi district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The order bans unauthorised gatherings, public speeches, slogan shouting, processions, demonstrations and dharnas. Police warned that violations could invite legal action.

Criticising the invocation of prohibitory orders by the Delhi Police, All India Students’ Association leader Neha Bora drew a comparison to the “familiar tools of the Raj,” referring to the British rule.

“Modi-Shah’s government has brought back the familiar tools of the Raj: prohibit gatherings, shut the routes, and threaten detention. All to silence Indian citizens demanding their right to vote.”

Modi-Shah’s government has brought back the familiar tools of the Raj: prohibit gatherings, shut the routes, threaten detention.



All to silence Indian citizens demanding their right to vote.



Perhaps they forgot what Gandhi called this: Non-Cooperation. — Neha (@neha_aisa) October 2, 2026

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel were deployed alongside Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar and other key points. Barricades were set up, and extra personnel were posted at entry and exit points. Police sources said they expected 3,000 to 4,000 people.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut entry and exit at 11 stations: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. The closures stay in force till further notice. Interchange remains available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.

Also Read SIR row: CJP denied permission for Oct 2 stir at Shivaji Park

Who all participated

Student groups, civil society organisations and Opposition parties joined the protest. These included AISA, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, AAP and the Indian Youth Congress. Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia had urged people on X to join and demanded Kumar’s resignation.

The organisers are seeking Kumar’s resignation or impeachment. They allege irregularities in the electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters during the SIR and say the exercise raises questions over the protection of citizens’ voting rights.

What comes next

The Jantar Mantar protest is part of a wider Opposition campaign built around allegations of “vote theft”. Opposition parties are also set to launch a “Save Democracy” campaign against the Election Commission and the CEC, with district-level marches and gatherings to raise the SIR issue with voters. A larger rally outside the Election Commission’s office is planned for October 6.

(With inputs from PTI)