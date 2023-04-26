Education key to counter challenges faced by Muslims: Ex-CEC Dr Quraishi

Hyderabad: Former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi while speaking at an event organized by Millat Management Society of India in Bangalore, has said that there is a need to focus on skills along with education to combat the challenges faced by Muslims in the country.

The meeting was held with representatives of various social organisations in the backdrop of the Karnataka Assembly elections to chalk out the strategy of minorities in the elections.

Iqbal Ahmed Siddiqui, president of the society presided over the function while renowned columnist Azam Shahid presided over the function.

Dr. SY Quraishi said that representatives of various organisations met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to convey atrocities and injustices being carried out on Muslims and to find a solution to the problems through dialogue.

Dr Qureshi said that both groups of Jamiat-ul-Ulama, Jamaat-e-Islami, Nadwatul Ulema and others supported the talks and decided to continue it to control the communal forces in the current situation. He said that although he is not optimistic about the outcome of the talks, he is satisfied that the RSS has been made aware of the sentiments of Muslims.

He said that the number of Muslims in the country is increasing day by day. Many non-Muslim lawyers, intellectuals and journalists are fighting for justice for Muslims. Barring Godi Media, many secular journalists have worked to convey the voice of justice to the government through their separate YouTube channels.

He said that instead of doubting EVM machines, Muslims should focus on inclusion of names in voter lists and correcting the mistakes besides increasing the voting percentage.

He said that education has been given importance in Islam but sadly Muslims are very backward in the field of education. He said that mob lynching and other incidents against Muslims should be stopped.

Replying to a question, Dr Qureshi said there was no scope for irregular practices in the EVM machines, had it been so, the BJP would not have been defeated in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Bengal. The Election Commission should convene a meeting of all political parties to clear misconceptions about EVMs. The former Chief Election Commissioner says that if there are some flaws in EVM machines, they should be removed. Dr Qureshi opposed the resumption of voting on ballot papers.