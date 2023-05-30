Education means to understand emotions of people: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said education is a means for understanding the emotions of the people of the society.

He made the remark while interacting with a delegation of 45 students from Kerala and Lakshadweep at his official residence here.

Thirty-five students from IIT Palakkad in Kerala, and 10 from Lakshadweep met Adityanath for the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’ programme.

“Shankaracharya, who is also from Kerala, where you are from, arrived here many years ago and established four ‘mutt’. Education is a means for understanding the emotions of the people of the society,” he said in a statement.

“Many of you must have come to UP for the first time. One always has love for the country, no matter where they are from. All the states stand together when the nation is in trouble,” the chief minister said.

“UP is the largest state in the country in terms of population, and like Kerala, Uttar Pradesh represents the spiritual and cultural heritage of the nation. There are six crore Muslims in this state. Despite this, there are no curfew-no riots in the state,” he continued.

Drawing a comparison between the present government and the previous government, the CM said six years ago there was no such situation here.

“On religious occasions, violence used to occur. People used to migrate. In six years, we tried to change that. Youth and common people extended their full support in this. Because of this, today Uttar Pradesh is moving forward fast,” he said.

“We established dialogue with every caste and religion. Any matter can be resolved through dialogue only. We take action against those who play with security without any discrimination. In Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, 25 30 lakh people will be taking a bath today. There are no issues because events are organised with dedication,” he said.