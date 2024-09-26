Education must be paired with skills: Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: The 3rd Annual Memorial Lecture on the founder of Osmania University Asif Jah VII Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan on “Educational, Employment Opportunities in Telangana State” was held at Darbar Hall, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (Women’s University) on Wednesday, September 25, highlighting the importance of education and skills for community development.

The event, organized in collaboration with Nazir Ahmed Memorial and Educational Trust, attracted a large audience, including students and dignitaries.

Prof M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan Members of the Legislative Council, attended as the guests of honour, while Prof M Vijjulatha, vice chancellor of Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam, presided over the event. A large gathering of students and dignitaries attended the lecture, which was chaired by Prof K Saraswati Amma, Special Officer (TMV).

Prof M Kodandaram’s lecture focused on the critical role that education plays in shaping not just individual lives but entire communities.

In his speech, Amer Ali Khan highlighted the importance of being versatile in today’s competitive world, stating that individuals need to be “all-rounders” who excel in both education and skills.

He also highlighted the importance of new ideas, innovation, and creativity in shaping personal and societal growth. “Ideas are the key to development,” he remarked, stressing that mastering various skills alongside acquiring knowledge is essential for success in the modern era.

Amer Ali Khan also stressed the need to guide young minds, particularly those seen as mischievous, as they often have untapped potential. With proper direction, these children could achieve great things. He expressed concern over the moral decline in society, particularly among Muslims, urging the community to rectify its shortcomings and learn from past mistakes.

He pointed out that India, as the world’s largest consumer market, has become an attractive destination for prestigious foreign universities. Reflecting on the past, he recalled the period between 2004 and 2014 when scholarships and fee reimbursement programs in the united Andhra Pradesh allowed students to pursue engineering degrees without financial burden.

However, many graduates struggled to find well-paying jobs, leading to frustration and migration to Gulf countries for employment opportunities, often resulting in further challenges in their post-weddings.

Amer Ali Khan highlighted the growing importance of promoting a start-up culture, particularly in the current economic climate. He advocated for the establishment of start-up centres across various regions to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. He also expressed his commitment to setting up a start-up incubator centre, underscoring his dedication to supporting emerging entrepreneurs.

The event concluded with contributions from other notable speakers, including Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, Associate Professor at EFLU, Dr Raju Naik, and president of Nazir Ahmed Memorial and Educational Trust Dr Muhammad Shoaib Ahmed. President of the Urdu Department, Dr Syeda Naseem Sultana, proficiently conducted the proceedings.

The lecture highlighted the need for a holistic approach to education that includes skills development, entrepreneurship, and moral guidance to ensure the success and growth of individuals and communities.