Education needs to be priority for govt, political leaders: Delhi Dy CM

New Delhi: Youth must be inspired and provided with opportunities to become life-long learners, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, asserting that education needs to be the priority for government as well as political leaders.

He was speaking at a conference — ‘Prayaas – Young Minds, New Possibilities’ — organised by Udhyam Learning Foundation with an aim to unlock the potential of India’s youth, a statement said.

“Indian youth holds the key to the nation’s advancement. Youth must be inspired and provided with opportunities to become life-long learners. Hear them and trust them as they will become the innovators who will change the world in the future.

“We as enablers, need to be more experimental in our approach and keep testing new models for educational transformation and bring them to scale for our country at large. Education needs to be a priority for policy, government and political leaders,” Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said.

Mekin Maheshwari, founder, ULF, said ‘Prayaas’ is an effort to unite like-minded people and organizations who care deeply about the lack of opportunities and pathways for India’s youth to realise their potential.

“The goal is to build a thriving and supportive ecosystem, where every individual feels empowered to define their own path,” Maheshwari said.

The statement said it said ‘Prayaas’ aimed to stimulate a “cohesive and collective” understanding of the current issues and instil a “sense of urgency” towards building new pathways for the youth of our country.

Change-makers, practitioners and leaders from over 120 of India’s top organisations including Delhi government school students, teachers and other independent people, took part in the event.