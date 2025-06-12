Mumbai: On Wednesday night, actress Avika Gor took to social media to announce her engagement to her long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani. The actress shared a series of heartwarming pictures from the special moment, along with a filmy yet emotional caption.

“He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)…and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all…,” Avika wrote in her post, expressing her joy and hinting at the beautifully imperfect magic of their love story.

The couple, who have been together for a few years now, met during one of Milind’s NGO workshops in Hyderabad. Their connection blossomed into friendship and soon turned into love.

But who is Milind Chandwani?

Born on 27 March 1991 in Hyderabad, Milind is a social activist and founder of the NGO Camp Diaries, which focuses on providing extra-curricular training to underprivileged students. A BE and MBA by qualification, Milind is an alumnus of Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore and IIM Ahmedabad.

He began his career in 2013 as a senior software engineer at Infosys, but later shifted his path towards education and social impact. He worked with Teach For India and iTeach Schools before fully diving into his NGO work.

Milind gained public attention in 2019 with his participation in reality shows like MTV Roadies Real Heroes and Zee Heroes. He has also walked the ramp as a model in multiple fashion events.

The couple made their relationship public in 2020, and now, with this engagement, they’ve taken the next beautiful step in their journey together.

Avika, who rose to fame as the iconic young Anandi in Balika Vadhu, continues to win hearts with her work and grounded nature.