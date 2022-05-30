Educational qualifications of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to grace our screens soon and fans cannot contain their excitement anymore. From the contestants’ personal life to their professional life, fans want to know everything about the daring stars who have ventured into the adventurous field.

Well, in this write-up we are going to reveal the educational qualification of the Khatron Ke Khiladi’s contestants that you probably didn’t know about. Scroll ahead to have a look.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik who started her acting career with Zee TV’s ‘Chotti Bahu’ holds a graduate degree from St. Bedes College, Shimla. She was always interested in modeling and won Miss Shimla in 2006.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi did her schooling at Pine Hall School, Dehradun, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from a private college in her hometown Dehradun. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the role of Nisha in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha who made her debut in 2007 with Disney India’s teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom has completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in English at Sri Venkateswara College, New Delhi.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair is currently pursuing secondary education in the Oxford Public School, Mumbai. Jannat is popular for her role in ‘Tu Aashiqui’ among many other projects.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann has done Master of Laws (LLM) from Panjab University, Chandigarh. She made her debut with ‘Badho Bahu’, however, came into limelight with the TV serial ‘Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Payega’ where she played the lead role as Guddan in the serial.

Erika Packard

Daughter of popular Bollywood actor Gavin Packard, Erika Packard holds a graduate degree from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai.

Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai. She rose to fame with the 2013 show Crazy Stupid Ishq which aired on V Channel.

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande graduated from the University of Mumbai and was pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) when she was asked to give an audition. Chetna made her Bollywood film debut in 2013 with the film I Don’t Luv U.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal studied at Amity Law School in Delhi, where he received his graduate law degree (LLB). He debuted as a contestant in the MTV dating show ‘Love School Season 3’ in 2018.

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia is a graduate of Psychology and Performing Arts from a private college in India.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui has done his graduation in Graphic Designing and he was working as a graphic designer when his friend suggested he try stand-up comedy.

Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh completed his under graduation at Rizvi College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Mumbai.

Tushaar Kalia

Tushaar Kalia is specialized in Mayurbhanj Chhau, Kalari, and Contemporary dance and graduated from the University of Delhi.

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik has done Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Amity Business School, Noida. He is also a B.Com dropout from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi.