Efforts on to ensure success of G 20 Hyderabad meetings: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar stated that the relevant departments should work in coordination to successfully organize the G-20 Sub-Committee on Financial Inclusion Global Partnership meeting that is to held in Hyderabad.

A review meeting was held with the senior officials of various departments at the DGP’s office on Monday to discuss the security arrangements for the G-20 sub-committee meetings.

DGP Anjani Kumar said “The most prestigious G-20 Sub-Committee Financial Inclusion Global Partnership meeting (GPFI) will be held on March 6 and 7 in the city,” and ordered officials to take the most stringent security measures for these meetings.

He said that a lot of coordination between various departments is required for the organization of these meetings that are set to enhance the image of Telangana state.

He said that a special command control center will be set up in the HICC where these meetings will take place and operational control centers will be set up in the hotels where the delegates will stay and in the areas they will visit.