Egg prices surge amidst shortage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Egg prices continue to soar due to a shortage in supply. Compared to last summer, the cost of eggs has significantly risen in the city. the cost per 100 units of eggs has surged from Rs 420 on May 4 last year to Rs 445 this year.

Market experts attribute the increase in egg prices to the rising temperatures and higher mortality rates among chickens.

Over the past month, egg prices have been steadily increasing, albeit in small increments. Between April 5 and May 4, the cost per unit rose by 70 paise. For instance, an egg that was priced at Rs 4.35 on April 5 now costs Rs 5.25 as of May 5.

However, the most significant spike occurred in the last five days, with the price of a single egg escalating daily throughout May, starting from Rs 4.25 on May 1 and reaching Rs 5.25 on May 5.

Mohammed Arif, an egg retailer in the city, explains that the recent price surge, particularly in the last four days, is due to decreased production caused by the scorching summer heat. Last year’s comparatively lower prices were attributed to rainfall in some parts of the country.

In April, egg prices steadily rose until reaching Rs 400 on April 16, followed by a slight increase to Rs 410 within the next two days. However, there was a subsequent decline to Rs 390 on April 21.