Egypt: 20-year-old woman Salma Bahgat stabbed to death 16 times

Cairo: A new horrific crime shook the Egyptian streets after a 20-year-old Egyptian woman has been stabbed to death 17 times just one and a half months after the brutal murder of Nayera Ashraf.

Salma Bahgat,was studying mass communication at Shorouk Academy,stabbed to death by her colleague, 22-year-old Islam Mohamad, while entering an apartment building in the Montazah area in the Egyptian governorate of Sharkia on Tuesday.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by security in the area, as ambulances rushed Bahgat’s body to the morgue at Al-Ahrar Hospital.

As per media reports, the postmortem examination revealed that Bahgat had 15 stab wounds to her front and two in the back.

In his statements to the security services, the killer said that he loved the girl and intended to marry her, and because of his great love for her, he painted a picture and tattoo of her on his chest and hands, adding that she had abandoned him and refused to be associated with him, so he decided to kill her.

Users of social networking sites expressed their anger at what happened against the student, Salma and many of them interacted with the incident by using the hashtag (#Zagazig_Girl) demanding retribution from the killer.

How many girls & women in Egypt must be murdered in broad daylight, before the Sisi regime takes real action to protect them while they’re still alive? https://t.co/abAOU6e7YG — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) August 9, 2022

المنظومة القانونية في مصر مينفعش تنحصر في الدور العقابي فقط بالذات فيما يخص العنف ضد النساء، قضية سلمى بهجت بعد قضية نيرة أشرف وقضايا تانية كتير مثال. لازم يكون فيه وسائل حماية تمنع بقدر الإمكان الجريمة قبل وقوعها. اللي بيحصل دة خطر جدا مش معقول كل شهر ضحية جديدة! — Mai Shams El-Din (@maishams) August 9, 2022

How many women & girls in Egypt need to be murdered in broad daylight before authorities take real action to protect them while they are still alive? Islam has been arrested. He'll likely be tried in a speedy trial and sentenced, possibly to death. But will that bring Salma back? — Mai El-Sadany (@maitelsadany) August 9, 2022

On June 20, a video went viral where the accused Muhammad Adel can be seen slitting the throat of 21-year-old Nayera Ashraf in front of hundreds of students and passers-by.

On the 28th of the same month, an Egyptian court decided to refer the papers of the accused of her murder to the Grand Mufti of the country for his legal opinion on imposing the death penalty.

Nearly eight million Egyptian women were victims of violence committed by their partners or relatives, or by strangers in public spaces, according to a United Nations survey conducted in 2015.