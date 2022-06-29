Egypt: Man sentenced to death for murder of woman who rejected proposal

Cairo: The Egyptian Mansoura Criminal Court sentenced a man to death after finding him guilty of murdering a student Nayera Ashraf in front of Mansoura University in Dakahlia Governorate for refusing to marry him.

On June 20, a video went viral where the accused Muhammad Adel can be seen slitting the throat of 21-year-old Nayera Ashraf in front of hundreds of students and passers-by.

The ruling will be sent to Egypt’s Grand Mufti, Dr Shawki Allam, for a legal opinion on Adel’s execution. The has set another session for July 6 to pronounce the verdict.

This decision came during the second court session of the accused Muhammad Adel on Tuesday, June 28.

On Sunday, June 26, the Mansoura Criminal Court decided to ban the publication of all the trial proceedings and sessions except for the sentencing itself.

In his first court session, Muhammad Adel showed little remorse for his crime and blamed the incident on the way Nayera’s parents had raised her, claiming that he was defending himself after being repeatedly harassed by the victim’s family.

The family denied all of Adel’s allegations in a lengthy interview with the Egyptian daily Al-Watan daily.

The crime received extensive media attention and social commentary from various segments of Egyptian society, including women’s rights advocates and controversial comments from clerics.

In recent months, Egyptian society witnessed many heinous murders that sparked panic in the hearts of citizens, including the beheading of a person and wandering with the dead body in the street in Ismailia Governorate, the stabbing of a bride after three days of her marriage without the defendant’s knowledge, and holding the husband of his family members hostage after killing his wife and mother-in-law.

According to the Nambio global classification for measuring crime rates, Egypt ranks third in the Arab world and twenty-fourth globally in homicides.