Egypt: Man shoots woman for rejecting marriage proposal

Cairo: For the third time in four months, Egypt was rocked by a new horrific crime after a 19-year-old Egyptian girl was shot dead by a man in Menoufia Governorate on Saturday after she reportedly refused to get married to him.

The victim Amani Abdul-Karim al-Gazzar killed in front of her family’s home in the village of Toukh Tanbasha in the Barkat al-Sabaa Center, after the 29-year-old shot her directly in the back, and fled from the scene.

As per media reports, 29-year-old Ahmed Fathi Amira has an average qualification, is a resident of the same village. He had proposed to the student, but she rejected him, and her family rejected him as well.

Activists on social media circulated a video of the murderer of Amani Al-Gazzar, in which he documented the moments before his suicide.

The perpetrator appeared in the video, crying and admitting to his crime. He also said that he would not be able to forgive himself for the crime he committed.

On Sunday evening, the Egyptian security services found the body of the offender on the side of the road, and it was found that he committed suicide after committing the crime, and fled.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior announced on Monday, “The body of the killer of one of the girls was found in the Barakat El-Sabaa police station in Menoufia.

The forensic examination revealed that the accused committed suicide with the same firearm that he used in committing the murder of the girl, a homemade firearm.

The father of the victim told the media that the young man, Ahmed Fathi Amira, had pursued his daughter for many months in an attempt to bond with her, despite her categorical rejection of such a matter.

He added that he did not give up until he came a few days ago to propose to her, only to be rejected due to his bad morals and drug addiction, as he threatened to kill her and her family.

This crime brings to mind the incident of the murder of 21-year-old Mansoura University student Nayera Ashraf at the hands of her colleague who stabbed and slaughtered her with a knife, in June 2022, and caused shock in Egypt and the Arab world, after circulating video clips of the moment.

In a similar incident, less than two months after Nayera’s killing, in August 2022, 20-year-old Salma Bahgat, was stabbed at least 16 times in Sharkia Governorate (north of Cairo), and a colleague was accused of killing her after she refused his marriage proposal.

Human rights activists from Egypt say that a series of violent crimes against women in Egypt has exposed the gaps in legal and social protection that make Egyptian women vulnerable to attacks and harassment.