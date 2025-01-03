Egyptian man executed for killing Indian expat in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The authorities in Saudi Arabia recently executed an Egyptian citizen who was convicted of killing an Indian expat in the Kingdom, in 2021.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the death sentence was carried out on the perpetrator Ahmed Fouad Al-Sayed Al-Louzi in the Makkah region on December 31, 2024.

Also Read Saudi Arabia updates fees for visa, Iqama services

The vicitm has been identified as Nambiyadath Kunhalavi, a native of Kottakal in the Indian state of Kerala. He was working as a salesperson at a firm in Al Mamlaka.

After tricking Kunhalavi into getting into his car, Ahmed repeatedly struck him in various body parts with a sharp weapon, killing him and robbed his money in Jeddah on August 1, 2021.

The perpetrator was identified during a police investigation and apprehended at Jeddah Airport while attempting to flee the country.

Also Read Hyderabad man deceived by travel agent returns home from Saudi Arabia

The trial court sentenced him to death, which was upheld by the appeal court and the Supreme Court.

Following this, the Ministry of Interior assures everyone that the government of Saudi Arabia is dedicated to establishing security, attaining justice, and enforcing Islamic law against anybody who breaches someone’s right to life, attacks a safe, steals money, or jeopardises their security. It also acts as a warning that anyone who attempts to do so could potentially be subject to legal action.