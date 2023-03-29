Egyptian pilgrim dies of heart attack during Umrah in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: An Egyptian pilgrim passed away while on a fast and performing Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the holy month of Ramzan, local media reported.

Heba Mustafa, an Egyptian Umrah pilgrim from Qena Governorate, suffered a heart attack while in the mosque.

Also Read Syrian pilgrim dies after reaching Makkah on bicycle from Germany

Mustafa’s husband Dr Abdel-Moneim Al-Khatib, professor of surgery at the Faculty of Medicine at Assiut University, mourned her loss on Facebook, calling her his soul mate, companion, and caregiver, and praising her as a good, obedient wife.

“I testify to God that she was a good, obedient wife who is loyal to her family and her husband’s family.”

“Heba’s passing is a great loss for my family and loved ones. May Allah rest her soul in eternal peace,” he added.

Saudi Arabia sees a huge influx of travellers who come to perform Umrah during the month of Ramzan. It is believed that performing Umrah in this holy month is more of a blessing than performing it at any other time of the year.